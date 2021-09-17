UrduPoint.com

Obese US Children Get Heavier During Pandemic By 1-to-1.2 Pounds Per Month - Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Obese US Children Get Heavier During Pandemic by 1-to-1.2 Pounds Per Month - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) An analysis of body mass index data from more than 400,000 Americans ages 2 to 19 showed children who were obese when the coronavirus pandemic began gained an average of 1-to-1.2 Pounds per month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Thursday.

"Persons with moderate or severe obesity gained on average 1.0 and 1.2 pounds per month, respectively," the report said. "Weight gain at this rate over 6 months is estimated to result in 6.1 and 7.6 pounds, respectively, compared with 2.7 pounds in a person with healthy weight."

CDC said it based the report on body mass index data from IQVIA's Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records database, which is compiled from data submitted by approximately 100,000 health care providers affiliated with about 800 ambulatory sites in all 50 states.

Among a cohort of 432,302 children, the rate of body mass index increase approximately doubled during the pandemic, the report said.

The report examined data from March to November 2020, with obesity rates for children initially averaging about 16 percent. The period coincided with schools closing throughout the United States.

As a result, children and adolescents forced to study at home might have experienced circumstances that accelerated weight gain, including increased stress, irregular mealtimes, less access to nutritious foods, increased screen time, and fewer opportunities for physical activity, the report said.

The findings underscore the importance of efforts to prevent excess weight gain during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as during future public health emergencies, including increased access to efforts that promote healthy behaviors, according to the report.

Related Topics

United States March November 2020 All From Weight Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

1 hour ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.