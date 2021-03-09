UrduPoint.com
Obesity Boosts Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death - US Disease Control Agency

Tue 09th March 2021

Obesity Boosts Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death - US Disease Control Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Obese adults face a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report on Monday.

"Among 148,494 US adults with COVID-19, a nonlinear relationship was found between body mass index (BMI) and COVID-19 severity, with lowest risks at BMIs near the threshold between healthy weight and overweight in most instances, then increasing with higher BMI.

Overweight and obesity were risk factors for invasive mechanical ventilation. Obesity was a risk factor for hospitalization and death, particularly among adults aged

