UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obesity, Poor Eyesight Worsen Among Chinese Students, Survey Finds

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:29 PM

Obesity, poor eyesight worsen among Chinese students, survey finds

Obesity and poor eyesight among Chinese youths continue to rise, a national survey has found

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Obesity and poor eyesight among Chinese youths continue to rise, a national survey has found.

The Ministry of education published on Wednesday the results of a survey conducted last year on 116,631 10-year-old students and 79,078 14-year-old students from schools across the country.

Among the 10-year-olds polled, 8.8 percent of them were obese, while 38.5 percent suffered from poor eyesight. Those figures were up from 6.9 percent and 36.5 percent respectively compared with statistics from 2015.

For the 14-year-olds, 9.7 percent of those surveyed were overweight, a 2.2 percent rise from the 2015 survey, while 68.8 percent were short-sighted, rising from 65.3 percent in 2015.

Despite the negative trend in above categories, other major indices assessing the students' physical health showed positive results, the survey revealed.

93 percent of the 10-year-olds and 85 percent of the 14-year-olds were said to have reached the required standard for speed, strength and endurance.

The Ministry of Education also surveyed the sporting facilities of the students' schools. 92 percent of the Primary schools surveyed had at least one basketball court, and 47 percent of them were equipped with football pitches. Among the middle schools, 99 percent had basketball courts and 67 percent had football pitches.

Despite a consistent improvement in the standard of living across the country, the physical health of China's youth has not improved since the mid-1980s. A survey published by the Ministry of Education every five years showed that the average physical condition of Chinese adolescents declined between 1985 and 2010.

The downward trend was not arrested until 2015, after the government introduced a series of policies designed to encourage physical exercise among the general public.

Related Topics

Football Poor Education China 2015 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Firdous condemns opposition parties for influencin ..

54 minutes ago

Vintage Classic Car Rally to kick off from Khyber ..

2 minutes ago

Panasonic to stop LCD panel production

2 minutes ago

SpaceX's Starship Prototype Blows Top During Press ..

2 minutes ago

FIFA organizes training course for female coaches ..

2 minutes ago

A Threat to the Great World

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.