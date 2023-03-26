UrduPoint.com

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely To Be 'No Longer Explosive' - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to Be 'No Longer Explosive' - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The object, which was recently found near one of the Nord Stream pipelines, examined by Denmark and declared non-explosive, is most likely to be "no longer explosive", Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Quite recently, on Thursday, I think, we received a response from the Danish authorities in the form of a diplomatic note, which said that they had examined the object. They don't think it's explosive. I think they should have been more honest in saying that it's no longer explosive," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Putin added that Russia does not know for sure "what was happening there," as the country was not invited to join the investigation.

