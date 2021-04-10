UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Object Likely To Be Fragment Of SpaceX Rocket Found At Oregon Coast - Sheriff's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:03 PM

Object Likely to Be Fragment of SpaceX Rocket Found at Oregon Coast - Sheriff's Office

An object that may turn out to be a part of SpaceX's rocket was found at the coast of the Alsea Bay near Waldport in the US state of Oregon, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) An object that may turn out to be a part of SpaceX's rocket was found at the coast of the Alsea Bay near Waldport in the US state of Oregon, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

"On April 9th, 2021 at approximately 3:15 PM [22:15 GMT], the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was made aware of what was believed to be charred debris from a spacecraft that washed up in the Alsea Bay near Waldport, Oregon. The debris was removed from the Alsea Bay by a fisherman and was briefly stored near a local business," the statement said.

After a group of officials from local agencies arrived at the scene to examine the object and determined that it was not an immediate hazardous materials threat, it was decided to contact SpaceX.

"SpaceX was not able to determine if the object was a component of one of their spacecrafts, however it did appear consistent with a composite overwrapped pressure vessel. SpaceX engineers assessed numerous photographs and observations from deputes before determining the object could be safely transported," the Shreiff's Office said.

According to the local newspaper Oregonian, in late March, residents of the state saw streaks of light, which, according to the authorities, could be traces of the debris of a SpaceX rocket. Earlier it was reported that residents of Washington state saw the same outbreaks in the skies. SpaceX then took away a fallen part of a Falcon 9 rocket in Washington.

Related Topics

Business Washington Lincoln Same SpaceX March April May From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Kiev, Ankara Have Similar Views on ..

3 minutes ago

73 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

DC for legal action over violation of SOPs

3 minutes ago

214 corona patients under treatment in Okara

5 minutes ago

Dist admin seals 1193 shopping malls, schools in 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Ramazan bazaars set up to provide relief

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.