WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Friday that his meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev was constructive and revealed that they discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Afghanistan.

"We had business-like and constructive dialogue and, while we have differences, I am optimistic that the United States and Russia can make progress in key areas that will ultimately benefit both the American and Russian people," O'Brian said via Twitter.

O'Brian explained that a number of mutually agreed upon topics were discussed during the meeting, including "rms control, cybersecurity, elections non-interference, counterterrorism, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Syria, Afghanistan and several other bilateral issues of mutual interest."