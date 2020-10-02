UrduPoint.com
O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patrushev On Karabakh, Syria - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:57 PM

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Friday that his meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev was constructive and revealed that they discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Afghanistan

"We had business-like and constructive dialogue and, while we have differences, I am optimistic that the United States and Russia can make progress in key areas that will ultimately benefit both the American and Russian people," O'Brien said via Twitter.

O'Brien explained that a number of mutually agreed upon topics were discussed during the meeting, including "arms control, cybersecurity, elections non-interference, counterterrorism, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Syria, Afghanistan and several other bilateral issues of mutual interest."

