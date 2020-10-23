UrduPoint.com
O'Brien Says New START Extension Not 'Done Deal,' US Will Make Some Offer Soon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:18 PM

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien expressed the belief that the extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction agreement with Russia was not a "done deal", and Washington would make some proposal in the next couple of days or next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien expressed the belief that the extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction agreement with Russia was not a "done deal", and Washington would make some proposal in the next couple of days or next week.

O'Brien told Politico newspaper that negotiators had to "iron out" verification procedures that would be suitable to both parties.

"In any negotiation but especially in arms control, the devil is always in the details. Assuming that we can get suitable verification on the freeze, I think we should be able to get a deal. At least I hope so. I think we will propose something very shortly in the next couple days, or next week," O'Brien said.

