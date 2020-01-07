UrduPoint.com
O'Brien Says Unsure US Intelligence On Soleimani Killing Will Be Declassified

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:44 PM

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters on Tuesday that he is unsure the Trump administration will declassify intelligence backing its decision to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters on Tuesday that he is unsure the Trump administration will declassify intelligence backing its decision to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

"I don't know if we're going to be able to do that or not because we don't want to put our sources and methods at risk, but we're taking a look at that, I can tell you that the evidence was strong," O'Brien said.

The national security adviser emphasized that the evidence is strong revealing Soleimani was plotting to attack US facilities hosting diplomats and troops.

O'Brien also said the US government is monitoring threats of retaliation from Iran closely.

On Friday, Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in the outskirts of Baghdad.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani's death would not go unavenged, in response to what they consider is a crime.

President Trump warned the United States would strike over 50 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, should Iran retaliate.

However, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper disputed the United States would attack cultural sites, emphasizing they would take any military action within the laws of armed conflict.

