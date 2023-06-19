WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The ambiguity surrounding the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing and his talks with Chinese officials there suggests that little progress has been made in terms of Washington's agenda, Politico reports.

Blinken arrived in Beijing on June 18 in what became his first visit to China in his current role and also the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018. It took the Biden administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule as it was originally set for February. Blinken has already met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who said on Sunday that China-US relations were at their lowest point.

Politico reported on Sunday that the ambiguity following the talks indicates little substantive progress on Blinken's agenda items, which include concerns over Taiwan, jailed US citizens in China and Beijing's stance on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Politico said that Blinken and Qin Gang "are inching toward an off-ramp from months of rancor" but Beijing maintains its "stern" stance on key issues.

Blinken's Monday schedule published by the State Department does not include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.