Observance Of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 Fabruary, 2025):
The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai organized an event at its premises to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025. A large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri community members based in the UAE attended the gathering.
Messages from the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, highlighting Pakistan’s firm commitment to the Kashmir cause were read out during the event.
In his remarks, H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General underscored the significance of the day in drawing global attention to the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions. He emphasized that India continues to deny the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) their fundamental right to self-determination, freedom and dignity, in violation of international law and humanitarian principles.
“Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are living under an atmosphere of fear and oppression, imposed by the occupying Indian authorities.
Their path to progress and development is being obstructed through illegal and coercive measures. True peace cannot be achieved by suppressing the will and aspirations of the people of IIOJK,” remarked the Consul General.
He further stated that lasting peace in South Asia hinges upon a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.
He called upon the international community to press India to grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to decide their own future. The Consul General reaffirmed that Kashmir remains the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and Pakistan will continue to extend its unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.
Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, the Consul General expressed confidence that their unmatched bravery will not go in vain.
In his concluding remarks, Mr.
Hussain urged the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriate communities in the UAE to uphold local laws, contribute positively to society and foster unity and cooperation among themselves. He encouraged them to serve as responsible representatives of their homeland while living in the UAE.
The event also featured speeches by members of the Kashmiri community who reiterated their commitment to the cause.
A documentary and a special song dedicated to Kashmir Solidarity Day were screened, highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people.
