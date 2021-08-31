Observatory in Southern Brazil Records 12-Second Meteor - Reports

The Heller and Jung Space Observatory in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has observed a 12-second meteor, which is the longest monitoring in its history, the G1 news website reported on Tuesday, citing observatory chief Carlos Fernando Jung

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Heller and Jung Space Observatory in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has observed a 12-second meteor, which is the longest monitoring in its history, the G1 news website reported on Tuesday, citing observatory chief Carlos Fernando Jung.

The celestial body entered Earth's atmosphere at the altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and exploded at 82 kilometers (51 miles).

According to Jung, the phenomenon lasted so long it was recorded by two cameras in sequence.

Meteors can often be observed in Rio Grande do Sul. Just this July, they crossed the state's sky over 1,700 times.

Meteor is a phenomenon that occurs when a meteoroid burns out in the Earth's atmosphere, leaving a trail of light in the sky. As meteoroids travel at up to 45 miles per second, their trail may last for a fraction of a second or up to several seconds.