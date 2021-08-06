Observers From Western Countries Made Attempts to Interfere in Russian Elections -Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Observers from Western countries made attempts to interfere in Russian elections and this is unacceptable, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty, said on Friday.

"At the same time, in previous years, there were many cases when our foreign colleagues, to put it mildly, interpreted their powers extensively ... Some observers, who mainly come to us from the states of the so-called 'collective West', in fact, tried to interfere in the course of the elections, which is unacceptable in any sovereign state," Klimov said during the commission's meeting.