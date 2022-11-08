UrduPoint.com

Obstacles To Export Of Russian Agricultural Products Not Removed Completely - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Obstacles to Export of Russian Agricultural Products Not Removed Completely - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products have not been completely eliminated, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres working on addressing the issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"The secretary general is negotiating the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers. The obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers have not been completely eliminated. We are evaluating what steps will be taken to meet Russia's expectations. We are coordinating the work," Cavusoglu told journalists.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

11 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

12 minutes ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word Cup 2022 fans

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.