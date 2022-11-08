Obstacles to Export of Russian Agricultural Products Not Removed Completely - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products have not been completely eliminated, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres working on addressing the issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"The secretary general is negotiating the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers. The obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers have not been completely eliminated. We are evaluating what steps will be taken to meet Russia's expectations. We are coordinating the work," Cavusoglu told journalists.