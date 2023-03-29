UrduPoint.com

OCA Primate Urges US To Influence Kiev To Respect Religious Freedom

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 01:40 AM

OCA Primate Urges US to Influence Kiev to Respect Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The primate of the Orthodox Church in America Metropolitan Tikhon called on the US government on Tuesday to influence Kiev in order to respect religious freedom in the country.

On March 10, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve in Ukraine, which is based on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the oldest Russian Orthodox Monastery, ordered the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave it by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a decision that might be "stimulated through the joint work of specialists and law enforcement officers."

"We confidently hope that, as the United States continues to provide aid for Ukraine in response to the Russian Federation's invasion, the United States government will do everything in its power to encourage the government of Ukraine to respect fundamental human rights, including that of religious freedom, during this time of conflict," Metropolitan Tikhon said in a letter to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom Chair Nury Turkel.

The OCA is observing the situation in lavra with special concern, he noted, adding that this convent is the motherhouse of monasticism in Rus and in Ukraine in particular.

Tikhon also pointed out that the clergy and the faithful of the UOC are beset by troubles on all sides. HE reassured them that the OCA stands ready to support them both with prayers and by any other means at its disposal.

The Metropolitan pointed out OCA's condemnation of any kind of violence, including Russia's military operation in Ukraine. "While recognizing the legitimate need of states to ensure their security, especially in times of war, we also decry restrictions on the religious freedom of any group in Ukraine and especially denounce any generalized religious persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," he said.

The Russian Orthodox Church said the UOC is a "self-governing church with the rights of broad autonomy" within the Moscow Patriarchate. However, in the wake of the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine a year ago, the UOC said that it was independent from the Moscow Patriarchate and did not support the conflict. In January, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill to parliament that seeks to ban the UOC in Ukraine if its connection with Russia is proven.

The OCA is one of the largest Orthodox churches in the United States, which is partly recognized as autocephalous and consists of more than 700 parishes, missions, communities, monasteries and institutions in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Related Topics

Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Parliament Canada Kiev United States Mexico January March Church All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

46 minutes ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at Lon ..

Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at London home

2 hours ago
 US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Bia ..

US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START-State ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.