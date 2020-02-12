UrduPoint.com
Occupied Kashmir Witnesses Humanitarian Crisis Under Continuous  Siege

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:27 PM

Occupied Kashmir witnesses humanitarian crisis under continuous  siege

People are suffering due to curfew and restrictions in the occupied valley after the Modi government stripped of special status of the state.

SRINAGAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) Occupied Kashmir has witnessed the worst humanitarian crisis as the curfew has turned the lives of Kashmiri people into serious trouble and restrained them from socializing and gathering even for important events and ceremonies.

The valley has been under curfew for last seven months after the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi stripped the special status of the valley by doing amendment in the Constitution. However, the kashmiri people are determined to fight against oppression and occupation of Indian forces in the occupied valley.

The reports say that the Modi government has made lives of the people of Occupied Kashmir miserable as restrictions are continued there under Section 144. The internet and social media have also been shut from the first day the Modi government imposed curfew in the occupied valley.

“The shops remain closed all the day except for a brief period in the morning and evening while students and teachers do not go to the schools and offices. Public transport is also not available,” the Indian media report.

All the workplaces including factories, industries and offices have been facing shut down for last seven months.

The hardships have turned the lives of the people, especially of the women worst. The valley under the siege has also been witnessing shortage of essential commodities owing to continued blockade and fast approaching winter.

The occupation authorities continue to place almost all Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest or in jails. Over 11,000 Kashmiris including resistance leaders, political activists and youth have been arrested.

On October 31, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir in to two new federally-administered territories as per the constitutional changes approved by the Indian parliament on August 5.

The occupied valley is divided into two union territories under new arrangements: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which borders China. The two new union territories are now ruled directly from the capital Delhi. As per Indian constitution, union territories have far less autonomy from the Federal government than states do.

