Ocean Enjoying Temporary Improvement Due to Lockdown, But Effect Insufficient - Parley

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Even though the World Ocean has benefited from reduced levels of pollution due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the positive effect might be short and insufficient to achieve a much-needed replenishment of nature, Cyrill Gutsch, the founder of Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization focusing on marine plastic pollution, told Sputnik.

"Yes, there is a temporary improvement for life in the sea. The noises are reduced, suddenly scientists are able to listen to animals in the way they have not been able in the last decades because the traffic is lower. The air pollution is reduced to a certain extent. We see a quick replenishment of life even in some areas. This gives us hope because we can see that nature can actually grow back quickly if we give it a break. Will that year be enough? Probably not," Gutsch told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Moscow Open Innovations forum, held virtually this week.

In March, World Ocean Council's President Paul Holthus told Sputnik that sea was benefiting from the reduction of pollution due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures, which led to disruptions in air traffic and industrial production, while the demand for fuel has gone down.

Parley for the Oceans, founded by Gutsch in 2012, aims to contribute to the cleanup and management of ocean plastic waste while also helping business to switch to sustainable materials and production. It rose to prominence as a long-time partner of Adidas and is also collaborating with the Maldives government and the World Bank, among others, to combat marine plastic pollution.