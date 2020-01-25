Ocean Viking Migrant Rescue Ship Saves 59 People Off Libyan Coast - SOS Mediterranee

The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue vessel operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee in the Mediterranean Sea, has saved 59 people near the coast of Libya, SOS Mediterranee said on Saturday.

"BREAKING: Before sunrise, @SOSMedIntl & #MSF teams rescued 59 men & women from a small wooden boat in distress. The operation began just after 4 o'clock this morning [02:00 GMT Saturday], approx. 26 NM off the coast of #Libya.

There are now a total 151 survivors safely on board the #OceanViking," SOS Mediterranee wrote on Twitter.

In December, the Ocean Viking rescued 112 people.

Rescue operations are especially dangerous in winter due to lower temperatures and strong winds.

Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.