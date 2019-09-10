Ocean Viking NGO Boat Rescues Another 34 Migrants at Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Ocean Viking, a German rescue ship jointly operated by the Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee non-profits, picked up on Tuesday another 34 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, making the total number of migrants on board the vessel 84, media reported.

On Sunday, Ocean Viking rescued 50 people, including 12 children, from a rubber dinghy off Libya's coast after Libyan authorities did not respond to multiple contact attempts.

According to the ANSA news outlet, the vessel rescued 34 people on Tuesday, which included a pregnant woman and a one-year-old child, from the Josefa sailing boat, which was experiencing difficulties as weather conditions worsened at sea.

It is unclear whether the vessel will head now to Italy or Malta, the outlet said.

Depending on where the Ocean Viking will now head, it may face difficulties docking. If it makes its way toward Italy, it may face seizure by Italian authorities, due to the ban on ships of various non-governmental organizations involved in rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean sea entering Italian waters which has been in force since last summer.