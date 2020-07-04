Ocean Viking Rescue Ship Requests Italy for Assistance Due to State of Emergency on Board

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The Ocean Viking, a Norwegian migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, requested Italian maritime authorities on Friday for immediate disembarkation due to the state of emergency declared on board as a result of the deterioration of the survivors' mental health.

"The Ocean Viking informed the Italian maritime authorities of this State of Emergency at 15h25 on Friday, 3rd. This is an unprecedented step in the history of SOS MEDITERRANEE, triggered first and foremost by the rapid deterioration of the mental health of some of the survivors on board, particularly among a group of 44 people that the crew on board the Ocean Viking requested a medical evacuation for today at 12h33, without any positive outcome so far," SOS Mediterranee said in a press release.

It added that those 44 migrants who were in need of medical assistance were in a state of acute mental distress.

"Two men jumped from the Ocean Viking yesterday and had to be recovered by our rescue team. Another three men intended to jump but were held back by other survivors and SOS MEDITERRANEE crew members. Early this morning, one adult male acted on his suicidal intent by attempting to hang himself. More have expressed suicidal ideas," the statement read.

Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.