Ocean Viking Rescue Ship Saves 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast - SOS Mediterranee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee in the Mediterranean Sea, has saved 112 people near the coast of Libya SOS Mediterranee said on Friday.

"breaking Early this morning, the #OceanViking rescued 112 people from a deflating rubber boat 34 NM from the Libyan coast. Among them: 24 women, incl. 3 pregnant & 38 children, the youngest just 3 months old. @SOSMedIntl & #MSF teams are relieved they are now all safe onboard," SOS Mediterranee tweeted.

In November, the Ocean Viking rescued 275 people over the course of four operations.

Rescue operations are especially dangerous in winter due to lower temperatures and strong winds.

Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.