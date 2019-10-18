UrduPoint.com
Ocean Viking Rescue Ship Saves Over 100 Migrants Near Libya - MSF

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:57 PM

The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee in the Mediterranean Sea, saved 104 people near the coast of Libya, the MSF Sea Twitter account said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Ocean Viking, a migrant rescue ship operated by humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee in the Mediterranean Sea, saved 104 people near the coast of Libya, the MSF Sea Twitter account said on Friday.

"The OceanViking has just rescued 104 people from a rubber boat in distress, spotted directly by the teams with binoculars, at 50 nm [nautical miles] from the Libyan coast.

Among the survivors, now all safe on board, are 10 women with 2 babies, and 40 minors," the tweet said.

The organizations have previously appealed to European authorities with requests to accommodate rescued migrants only to be met with push-back from countries like Italy that tend to be the first ports of entry for migrants traveling by sea from the south.

In late July, MFS and SOS resumed search and rescue operations to help migrants in the Mediterranean amid the European Union's inaction.

