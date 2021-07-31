UrduPoint.com

Ocean Viking Ship Rescues 175 Migrants Off Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:06 PM

Ocean Viking ship rescues 175 migrants off Libya

The Ocean Viking on Saturday rescued 175 migrants aboard several boats in distress in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the humanitarian ship's operator said

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Ocean Viking on Saturday rescued 175 migrants aboard several boats in distress in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the humanitarian ship's operator said.

The Ocean Viking first rescued 57 people on a pneumatic dinghy struggling in international waters off the north African Arab country, according to SOS Mediterranee.

In the afternoon, the ship's crew carried out two additional rescues in the same area, with 54 people plucked from a dinghy.

Later in the day, 64 other people were saved from a wooden vessel, bringing to 175 people taken aboard the Ocean Viking.

The total included at least two pregnant women and 33 minors, 22 of them not accompanied by adults.

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 1,146 people have died at sea trying to reach Europe during the first half of 2021.

SOS Mediterranee says it has rescued more than 30,000 people since February 2016, first with the ship Aquarius, then with Ocean Viking.

SOS Mediterranee accuses European Union governments of neglecting coordinated search-and-rescue action to discourage migrants from attempting the crossing from war-torn Libya, where they are often victims of organised crime and militia violence.

Libyan authorities are also accused of forcibly returning intercepted ships to Libya, even when they are in European waters.

A UN Human Rights Office report in late May urged Libya and the EU to overhaul their rescue operations, saying existing policies "fail to prioritise the lives, safety and human rights" of people attempting to cross from Africa.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Europe European Union Died Same Libya Somali Shilling February May Women 2016 From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan as well as international community raise ..

Pakistan as well as international community raise concerns on human rights viola ..

3 minutes ago
 'Little bit tired' Van Vleuten shrugs off Olympics ..

'Little bit tired' Van Vleuten shrugs off Olympics jet lag for San Sebastian tri ..

3 minutes ago
 Breastfeeding a best way to give new born necessar ..

Breastfeeding a best way to give new born necessary nutrients: Chairman NCRC

3 minutes ago
 Holder, Bravo apply brakes despite Babar half-cent ..

Holder, Bravo apply brakes despite Babar half-century

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranks as 'the cheapest country to live in ..

Pakistan ranks as 'the cheapest country to live in'

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces revised instructions for loc ..

Punjab govt announces revised instructions for lockdown

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.