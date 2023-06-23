Open Menu

OceanGate Believes Titanic Tourist Submarine Crew Dead At Sea - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) OceanGate Inc. released a statement on Thursday announcing that they believe the crew of their Titan tourist submarine destined for the Titanic shipwreck is dead at sea, following a days-long search effort for the vessel.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the statement said. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."

The company is grateful for the organizations who expedited resources to the search and rescue mission, the statement said.

The company requests privacy for the families of the deceased at this time, the statement added.

