MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, said on Friday that the company was committed to safety, noting, however, that some safety regulations were outdated.

"I was involved in the early phases of the overall development program during our predecessor subs to Titan, and I know from firsthand experience that we were extremely committed to safety, and safety and risk mitigation was a key part of the company culture," Sohnlein told the UK's Times Radio.

He added that at the moment, the regulations for submersibles "are pretty sparse and many of them are antiquated.

"

On Sunday, one of OceanGate's submersibles went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. A search and rescue operation had been underway since Monday morning. On Thursday, OceanGate released a statement announcing that they believe the crew of the Titan was dead at sea.

The five people on board the Titan included its captain, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and passengers UK businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and vice chairman of Pakistan's Engro corporation Shahzada Dawood with his 19-year-old son Suleman.