Open Menu

OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction Key Aspects Of Company's Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 08:14 PM

OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction Key Aspects of Company's Policy

Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, said on Friday that the company was committed to safety, noting, however, that some safety regulations were outdated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, said on Friday that the company was committed to safety, noting, however, that some safety regulations were outdated.

"I was involved in the early phases of the overall development program during our predecessor subs to Titan, and I know from firsthand experience that we were extremely committed to safety, and safety and risk mitigation was a key part of the company culture," Sohnlein told the UK's Times Radio.

He added that at the moment, the regulations for submersibles "are pretty sparse and many of them are antiquated.

"

On Sunday, one of OceanGate's submersibles went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. A search and rescue operation had been underway since Monday morning. On Thursday, OceanGate released a statement announcing that they believe the crew of the Titan was dead at sea.

The five people on board the Titan included its captain, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and passengers UK businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and vice chairman of Pakistan's Engro corporation Shahzada Dawood with his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Company Stockton United Kingdom Sunday Engro From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to CO ..

18 minutes ago
 WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement ..

WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs, devel ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for provision of best medical facilit ..

Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

5 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensio ..

Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensions Rise - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity ..

Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

5 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essentials for progress of cou ..

Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

5 minutes ago
Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from Jun ..

Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from June 28 to July 01

5 minutes ago
 Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minist ..

Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minister Previously Accused of Bully ..

5 minutes ago
 Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A ..

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A-29 Attack Jet Sales

36 minutes ago
 Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

36 minutes ago
 Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS ste ..

Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS steps in to assist Afghan migrant ..

36 minutes ago
 Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd hi ..

Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd highest temperature in history

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World