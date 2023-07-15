Open Menu

OceanGate Expeditions That Owned Titan Sub Leaves Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

OceanGate Expeditions That Owned Titan Sub Leaves Social Media

Private company OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, has deleted all of its social media accounts, including its Twitter page and accounts on Meta's (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) Instagram and Facebook platforms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Private company OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, has deleted all of its social media accounts, including its Twitter page and accounts on Meta's (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) Instagram and Facebook platforms.

The website of the US deep-sea excursions company consists of only one page saying that "OceanGate Expeditions has suspended all exploration and commercial operations."

Last month, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

The five people on board the Titan included Rush, UK businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and vice chairman of Pakistan's Engro corporation Shahzada Dawood with his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Later in June, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter Company United Kingdom SITE June Engro All Instagram

Recent Stories

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of ..

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ..

12 minutes ago
 LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan ..

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

12 minutes ago
 ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon ..

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual ..

19 minutes ago
 CIA conducts successful operation against motorcy ..

CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

7 minutes ago
 33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

4 minutes ago
 UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

2 hours ago
Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah dire ..

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG deptt to protect salary ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

3 hours ago
 WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovat ..

WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovation

4 minutes ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From World