OceanGate Expeditions That Owned Titan Sub Leaves Social Media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Private company OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the wrecked Titan submersible, has deleted all of its social media accounts, including its Twitter page and accounts on Meta's (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) Instagram and Facebook platforms.

The website of the US deep-sea excursions company consists of only one page saying that "OceanGate Expeditions has suspended all exploration and commercial operations."

Last month, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

The five people on board the Titan included Rush, UK businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and vice chairman of Pakistan's Engro corporation Shahzada Dawood with his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Later in June, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.