UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oceans May Rise Over A Metre By 2100, Five Metres By 2300

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:18 PM

Oceans may rise over a metre by 2100, five metres by 2300

Oceans are likely to rise as much as 1.3 metres by 2100 if Earth's surface warms another 3.5 degrees Celsius, scientists warned Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Oceans are likely to rise as much as 1.3 metres by 2100 if Earth's surface warms another 3.5 degrees Celsius, scientists warned Friday.

By 2300, when ice sheets covering West Antarctica and Greenland will have shed trillions of tonnes in mass, sea levels could go up by more than five metres under that temperature scenario, redrawing the planet's coastlines, they reported in a peer-reviewed survey of more than 100 leading experts.

About ten percent of the world's population, or 770 million people, today live on land less than five metres above the high tide line.

Even if the Paris climate treaty goal of capping global warming below 2C is met -- a very big "if" -- the ocean watermark could go up two metres by 2300, according to a study in the journal Climate Atmospheric Science.

Earth's average surface temperature has risen just over one degree Celsius since the pre-industrial era, a widely used benchmark for measuring global warming.

"It is clear now that previous sea-level rise estimates have been too low," co-author Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth system analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), told AFP.

The new projections for both the 2100 and 2300 horizons are significantly higher than those from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), including a special report on oceans it released in September.

"The IPCC tends to be very cautious and conservative, which is why it had to correct itself upwards already several times," Rahmstorf said.

- Ice sheets the main driver - Sea-level projections in the IPCC's landmark 2014 Assessment Report were 60 percent above those in the previous edition, he noted.

A new Assessment will be finalised by the end of next year.

While less visible than climate-enhanced hurricanes or persistent drought, sea level rise may ultimately prove the most devastating of global warming impacts.

Indeed, it is the extra centimetres of ocean water that make storm surges from ever-stronger tropical cyclones so much more deadly and destructive, experts say.

Benjamin Horton, acting chair of the Nanyang Technical University's Asian school of the Environment in Singapore, led the survey to give "policymakers an overview of the state of the science", a statement said.

Across the 20th century, sea level rise was caused mainly by melting glaciers and the expansion of ocean water as it warms.

But over the last two decades the main driver has become the melting and disintegrating of Earth's two ice sheets.

Greenland and West Antarctica are shedding at least six times more ice today than during the 1990s. From 1992 through 2017 they lost some 6.4 trillion tonnes in mass.

Over the last decade, the sea level has gone up about four millimetres per year. Moving into the 22nd century, however, the waterline could rise ten times faster, even under an optimistic greenhouse gas emissions scenario, the IPCC has said.

The Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets hold enough frozen water to lift oceans about 13 metres. East Antarctica, which is more stable, holds another 50 metres' worth.

Related Topics

Storm Century World United Nations Water Drought Driver Nanyang Paris Potsdam Singapore May September Gas 2017 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

6 minutes ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

UNRWA Launches Appeal for $93.4 Mln to Aid Palesti ..

2 minutes ago

UK Commemorates 75th WWII Victory While Under Coro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.