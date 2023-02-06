UrduPoint.com

OCHA Chief Says UN-Brokered Grain Deal Brings Results, Its Extension Is Critical

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 08:42 PM

OCHA Chief Says UN-Brokered Grain Deal Brings Results, Its Extension is Critical

The Black Sea Grain Initiative deal continues to lower wheat prices and its extension is critical, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The Black Sea Grain Initiative deal continues to lower wheat prices and its extension is critical, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths said on Monday.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative is allowing food exports to continue to reach global supply chains, helping to lower prices , maintaining an essential resource of the welfare program wheat supplies," he told the Security Council members.

Extension of the initiative is of critical importance, he added.

On Monday, Griffiths spoke during a meeting on Ukraine, which was at the request of France and Ecuador. The UN Security Council will also meet to discuss Ukraine peace prospects amid Western arms supply on Wednesday at the request of Russia. In addition, the UN General Assembly will convene a ministerial meeting on Ukraine on February 24, which marks exactly one year since Russia's special operation began.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia France Ecuador February Wheat

Recent Stories

Rosatom Ready for Increased Western Pressure on Co ..

Rosatom Ready for Increased Western Pressure on Company's Projects Abroad - CEO

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, Cha ..

UN Chief Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, Chances of Bloodshed Keep Growing

2 minutes ago
 Russian Military Doctors Ready to Provide Aid at K ..

Russian Military Doctors Ready to Provide Aid at Khmeimim Airbase - Defense Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, t ..

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, two arrests

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of corruption ac ..

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of corruption accused over withdrawal of appli ..

10 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, KPK inau ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, KPK inaugurate FPCCI new office

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.