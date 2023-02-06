OCHA Chief Says UN-Brokered Grain Deal Brings Results, Its Extension is Critical

The Black Sea Grain Initiative deal continues to lower wheat prices and its extension is critical, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths said on Monday

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative is allowing food exports to continue to reach global supply chains, helping to lower prices , maintaining an essential resource of the welfare program wheat supplies," he told the Security Council members.

Extension of the initiative is of critical importance, he added.

On Monday, Griffiths spoke during a meeting on Ukraine, which was at the request of France and Ecuador. The UN Security Council will also meet to discuss Ukraine peace prospects amid Western arms supply on Wednesday at the request of Russia. In addition, the UN General Assembly will convene a ministerial meeting on Ukraine on February 24, which marks exactly one year since Russia's special operation began.