UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OCHA Denounces Attacks On Health Workers, Hospitals In Libya Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 06:25 PM

OCHA Denounces Attacks on Health Workers, Hospitals in Libya Amid COVID-19

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) considers the continued attacks on hospitals and health workers in Libya to be clear violations of international law, especially as the war-torn country is faced with the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease, OCHA Libya spokesperson Jennifer Bose Ratka told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) considers the continued attacks on hospitals and health workers in Libya to be clear violations of international law, especially as the war-torn country is faced with the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease, OCHA Libya spokesperson Jennifer Bose Ratka told Sputnik.

As of May 13, Libya has 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths, according to the UN data.

According to the spokeswoman, OCHA verified 113 cases of grave violations, including the killing and maiming of children, and attacks on schools and health facilities, over the past year.

"Hospitals and health facilities have been targeted by shelling, further disrupting Libya's fragile health system.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 16 attacks have damaged health facilities and ambulances and injured health care workers. These attacks are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and even more egregious during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Libya has been torn between two rival administrations since 2011, when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in the country's west. The LNA aims to drive away the Turkish-backed GNA from Tripoli.

Related Topics

Injured Army United Nations Bose Tripoli Libya May From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Concerned Over Attempts to Use COVID-19 for ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Ousted Health Official Bright is 'Disgr ..

1 minute ago

Almost Half of UK Firms Have Below 6 Months Cash R ..

1 minute ago

Montenegro Watchdog Says Police Force Against Chur ..

5 minutes ago

Georgia to Allow Beauty Salons to Reopen on May 18 ..

5 minutes ago

Estonian Football Championship May Resume Next Wee ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.