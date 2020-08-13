UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OCHA Records 49% Increase In People Requiring Humanitarian Aid In Northeastern Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

OCHA Records 49% Increase in People Requiring Humanitarian Aid in Northeastern Nigeria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of people in the Nigerian states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe who will require some form of humanitarian aid throughout the year has risen 49 percent compared to 2019 as a result of the increased violence in the region and the instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

As many as four in five people in the three aforementioned states, comprising 10.6 million individuals in total, will need humanitarian assistance in 2020, a significant increase compared to the previous year, OCHA said.

"This is a 49 per cent increase in the number of people in need since last year, up from 7.1 million, mainly from increasing violence and insecurity further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is also the highest number of people in need estimated since the beginning of the coordinated humanitarian response five years ago," the organization said in a new report.

As many as 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the state of Borno throughout the first half of this year amid increased violence, OCHA said.

Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted food distribution schemes in the region, potentially placing 4.3 million people at the risk of hunger, the organization said.

An insurgency led by the Islamist terror organization Boko Haram began in the region in 2009. Militants from the group killed five aid workers in late July, drawing international condemnation.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Condemnation July 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

17 seconds ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

24 seconds ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

30 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

45 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.