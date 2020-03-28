UrduPoint.com
OCHA Urges For Immediate Release Of Arbitrarily Detained Refugees In Libya Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:42 PM

OCHA Urges for Immediate Release of Arbitrarily Detained Refugees in Libya Amid COVID-19

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya is calling for an immediate release of all arbitrarily detained refugees and migrants from densely-populated centers in light of risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, OCHA Libya Public Information Officer Jennifer Bose Ratka told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya is calling for an immediate release of all arbitrarily detained refugees and migrants from densely-populated centers in light of risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, OCHA Libya Public Information Officer Jennifer Bose Ratka told Sputnik.

"We are particularly concerned about refugees and migrants in detention centers as the dire and congested conditions in the facilities pose particular risks when it comes to infectious diseases. To reduce risks of transmission, and in line with human rights standards, we are appealing that arbitrarily detained migrants and refugees should be released in conditions that will allow them to undertake appropriate preparedness and prevention steps," Ratka said.

She said the agency would not scale back its operations in Libya in the face of COVID-19, as some other international agencies did earlier this week.

"Through our coordination mandate, our role is to minimize the humanitarian consequences of COVID-19 and work with humanitarian partners to ensure we continue to deliver the most critical services to the most vulnerable people," Ratka said.

