Open Menu

October 7 Attack Took Israel Back To 'square Zero': Hamas Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

October 7 attack took Israel back to 'square zero': Hamas official

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Hamas's deadly attack on October 7 last year took Israel back to "square zero", a senior official said on Monday on the first anniversary of the group's deadly storming of southern Israel which sparked the war in Gaza.

"Al-Aqsa flood returned the occupation to square zero and threatened its existence," Khaled Meshaal, the former head of Hamas, said on the Al Arabiya tv station, using the group's name for the attack.

Meshaal said last year's October 7 attack was "a natural response to the occupation and its accelerating plans for settlement, siege and aggression against Al-Aqsa," referring to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

He also accused Israel of threatening Egypt and Jordan, despite long-standing peace agreements between the countries, saying "the enemy wants everyone in the region to be subject to him and he does this even with countries that do not fight him".

He said that Israel "attacks Arab and Islamic national security everywhere".

Related Topics

Attack Israel Flood Egypt Threatened Gaza Jerusalem October Mosque TV Arab

Recent Stories

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

4 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

9 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

18 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

50 minutes ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

1 hour ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago

More Stories From World