Odd couples: when French presidents 'cohabit' with rival PMs

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron's shock call for a snap election after his rout by the far right in European elections could see him forced to share power with his political nemesis.

The charismatic but divisive 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN), goes into the two-round elections set for June 30 and July 7 a leading contender to become prime minister.

If his party does come out top, France would be plunged into a "cohabitation", in which the president, who sets foreign and defence policy, and the prime minister, who is in charge of domestic affairs, are from opposing ends of the political spectrum.

Post-war France has lived through three such forced marriages in the past, between the left and the centre-right.

A "cohabitation" between the centrist Macron and the nativist Bardella would likely be far stormier.

- 1986-1988: sparks fly -

Five years after becoming the first left-wing president since World War II, Francois Mitterrand is forced into an unhappy marriage with centre-right leader Jacques Chirac in 1986 after losing parliamentary elections.

Mitterrand takes it on the chin, declaring that Chirac is free to "determine and conduct the policy of the nation" as set out in the constitution.

The pair are soon at each other's throats, with Chirac threatening to resign after Mitterrand refused to sign decrees on privatising public companies.

The government later transforms the decrees into a bill, which is adopted by parliament.

Months later the tensions between the ruling duo are again laid bare when Mitterrand declares he is "on the same page" as students protesting over higher education reforms.

Mitterrand emerges victorious from the power struggle, beating Chirac in 1988 to win a second seven-year term as president.

- 1993-1995: smoother second ride -

Mitterrand again has to bed down with the right for a two-year period in 1993 after the Socialists suffer another election drubbing.

This time he Names Chirac's rival, Edouard Balladur, as prime minister.

The second cohabitation is less acrimonious than the first, not least because Mitterrand is not seeking re-election after the end of his two terms.

The pair do lock horns at times, however, on issues ranging from nuclear testing to France's asylum laws.

As Mitterrand grows weaker due to a battle with cancer, Balladur begins speaking out more on France's place in the world, annoying the president.

- 1997-2002: Chirac's gamble -

In 1997, Jacques Chirac has been president for two years when the centre-right leader gambles big... and loses spectacularly.

He dissolves the National Assembly and calls elections a year early in the hope of increasing his parliamentary majority but ends up haemorrhaging seats to the Socialists, who win back power under Lionel Jospin.

Chirac promises a "constructive cohabitation", while insisting that the constitution gives him "the last word", a claim disputed by Jospin.

The Socialists plough ahead with their ambitious reform agenda, introducing a 35-hour working week despite Chirac's objections, as well as universal health insurance.

Yet again, the cohabitation proves more beneficial for the president than the premier, with Chirac seeing off Jospin and far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen to win a second presidential term in 2002.