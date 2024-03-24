Open Menu

Odermatt Adds Downhill Title As Final World Cup Event Cancelled

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Odermatt adds downhill title as final World Cup event cancelled

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Marco Odermatt claimed the men's downhill crystal globe on Sunday when the final event of the Alpine World Cup skiing season in Saalbach was cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

The Swiss had already secured the overall title as well as the super-G and giant slalom globes, and finished with 552 points in the downhill, 42 ahead of nearest challenger Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin.

It marks a first downhill discipline title for Odermatt who won two of the eight events to be completed during the season - both at Wengen in January.

The race was initially pushed back from its slated start at 1015 GMT to 1200 by organisers but wind and snowfalls on Sunday morning finally lead to the event being called off.

"Due to the current weather conditions with wind and snow affecting the track, and to ensure the safety of the athletes, the organisation has decided to cancel the race," said the International Ski Federation (FIS).

Sunday's was perhaps a fitting end to a season which has been savaged by poor conditions.

In all, 21 races (13 men's, 8 women's) were cancelled, the vast majority of them speed events.

Only five of the cancelled races were re-run during the season.

vg/bsp/dmc

Related Topics

Weather World Snow Poor Lead Alpine January Women Sunday Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

19 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

19 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

19 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

19 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

19 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

19 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

19 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

19 hours ago

More Stories From World