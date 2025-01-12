Odermatt emulates Stenmark as he sparkles in giant slalom

Adelboden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Marco Odermatt joined Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark on Sunday in winning the Adelboden giant slalom for the fourth successive time bringing the home crowd to their feet in a Swiss 1-2.

Stenmark, who ended his career with a men's record 86 World Cup wins, won four in a row from 1979-82.

Odermatt, 27, skiing third from last raced a superb second leg to top the standings and was barely recovering from those exertions when his closest rival in the World Cup title race Henrik Kristoffersen crashed out.

Odermatt's compatriot Loic Meillard skiing last, having been fastest on the first run, paid for being too cautious in the final part of the race, letting slip a lead of over half a second to finish 20 hundredths of a second off his teammate.

"It was a titanic battle against Loic today," said Odermatt.

"It is always tougher to take on a compatriot, because you feel a bit down if he finishes behind you.

"But for both of us to be on the podium like it was two years ago (Meillard was third in 2023), one could not wish for more."

Meillard still celebrated in front of the packed stands but a fifth podium of the season told its own tale of near misses for the four-time World Cup race winner.

Meillard, who made his World Cup debut back in 2015 as a callow 18-year-old at Adelboden, said he had been overcome with emotion prior to the second run and had "tears in his eyes."

"Happy, definitely, but definitely also a bit... yeah, when you see two-tenths and you know where you lost it, you think okay it could have been better," said Meillard.

"But at the end, when I look back at where I've come in GS this season, plus yesterday in slalom (he did not finish), it's definitely a good performance."

Italy's Luca de Aliprandini produced a stunning second leg rising nine places to claim third place, 0.69sec adrift of Odermatt.

Odermatt's 42nd World Cup success -- his third consecutive giant slalom triumph -- extended his lead in the overall standings to 156 over Kristoffersen and 101 over the same racer in the discipline.

Kristoffersen's disappointment was mirrored by that of his compatriot Atle Lie McGrath, who was in fourth spot after the first run but crashed out in the second.

It rounded off a miserable weekend for McGrath, who failed to finish in Saturday's slalom.