Odermatt Error Scuppers Giant Slalom Clean Sweep Quest
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A rare mistake by Marco Odermatt scuppered the Swiss skier's quest for a perfect 10 out of 10 giant slaloms this season at the World Cup finals on Saturday.
The 26-year-old, who had led after the first run, failed to finish the second at Saalbach to gift the win to Loic Meillard.
Up to his uncharacteristic error Odermatt had been in line to sweep all 10 World Cup giant slaloms this season, a feat not achieved since Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in 1979.
Odermatt arrived at the World Cup finals in Austria having extended his giant slalom winning streak -- stretching back to last season -- to 12 in swashbuckling style in Aspen on March 2.
The freshly-minted overall World Cup champion had already clinched the giant slalom season title with his 11th straight victory in the discipline at Aspen the day before.
Aside from the overall and giant slalom globes he is also poised to capture two more season titles, topping the standings in the downhill and super-G.
Odermatt had led his compatriot Meillard by 0.40sec after the first run on Saturday, with Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen placed third at 1.39s.
Meillard kept his composure to take the closing giant slalom of the season by 0.71sec from Andorran Joan Verdu, who posted the fifth fastest time in the first run.
Completing the podium in third was another Swiss, Thomas Tumler, at 0.79s.
For Odermatt, there were mixed emotions as he collected the discipline's globe.
"I'm happy with the last nine races, but not today's," he said.
"It wasn't that I was nervous, I just didn't have the legs today.
"Sometimes a mistake happens, even for me."
vg/chc/nr/pi
Recent Stories
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
More Stories From World
-
Senegal opposition stronger after vote turmoil: experts45 minutes ago
-
McKenzie inspires Chiefs' Super Rugby win as Brumbies snap drought45 minutes ago
-
India's colossal general election: All you need to know1 hour ago
-
India to hold marathon national election from April2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh axe Liton for third Sri Lanka ODI2 hours ago
-
New office of Pakistan Center for Cultural, Communication Studies inaugurated at Tsinghua University2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh axe Liton for third Sri Lanka ODI2 hours ago
-
Balance of China's loans to small businesses totals 70.9 trln yuan3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 20233 hours ago
-
Boeing 737 plane found to have missing panel after landing in southern Oregon3 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits 86 km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea --3 hours ago
-
All cargo offloaded from first aid ship to reach Gaza: NGO4 hours ago