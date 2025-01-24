Odermatt Masters Kitzbuehel Super-G, Pinturault Crashes Out
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Kitzbühel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Marco Odermatt delivered a masterclass to claim victory in the men's World Cup super-G in Kitzbuehel on Friday, but the French pair of Alexis Pinturault and Florian Loriot were evacuated by helicopter after heavy crashes.
Under blue skies and a bright sun, the 27-year-old Odermatt consolidated his place atop the overall and super-G standings after timing 1min 13.25sec down the 2.1km-long Streifalm course.
The victory was Odermatt's 44th in the World Cup, and seventh this season. It was also his first in Kitzbuehel on a course regarded as the toughest on the circuit.
In a near-faultless display of aggressive skiing, Odermatt hit speeds in excess of 125km/h on the hard-packed, icy slope down the famed Hahnenkamm mountain.
Austria's Raphael Haaser took second, at 0.11sec, with Odermatt's Swiss teammate Stefan Rogentin rounding out the podium, a further 0.19sec adrift.
Odermatt scooped 100,000 Euros ($104,800) for the win, with two further similar jackpots on offer for Saturday's downhill and Sunday's slalom at the upmarket Austrian resort.
"A big goal has been achieved," said Odermatt. "If you can leave Kitzbuehel as a winner, this is already a very good weekend.
"I'm very, very happy with the race today," he said, before adding: "My big goal is to win the downhill in Kitzbuehel."
Odermatt added: "It was a solid race from me. Others were faster in the individual sections, but I was ahead at the finish and that's what counts."
Super-G, he said, was "the most difficult discipline to have a perfect run from the first until the last gate".
In an ironic touch, the slopeside commentary team played Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a prayer" over the tannoy for Odermatt's descent.
The Swiss racer needed no such invocation, but admitted some pressure had been lifted before the boots go back on for the downhill, "especially after so many crashes today".
Racing was indeed marred by a series of crashes, coming just days before the February 4-16 World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria, as racers struggled with some tight course setting and rough conditions.
The worst seemed to be for Pinturault, the Frenchman hitting icy ruts -- worsened by heavy rain on Thursday -- that bucked him backwards and forced him, sliding, into the safety netting.
- 'Pintu' whisked off -
Pinturault, making his comeback after rupturing a knee ligament a year ago, got swiftly to his feet, but on-slope help rushed to his side and quickly unbuckled him from his ski bindings.
The three-time Olympic medallist then slumped to the snow and he was eventually moved onto a stretcher and evacuated by helicopter. Loriot then followed, seemingly having given himself a nasty faceplant at the same turn.
Those two incidents for the French team came after the harrowing accident in Bormio suffered by defending Kitzbuehel downhill champion Cyprien Sarrazin, whose season was cut short after undergoing surgery to treat internal bleeding in his head.
"It is sometimes a dangerous sport," acknowledged Johan Eliasch, head of the International Ski Federation (FIS) and candidate for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee.
"People are pushing their limits, accidents happen. It's very unfortunate," he told reporters, adding: "It's not the speed so much... sometimes it's very bad luck."
Another skier not making it down the Streifalm was Italian veteran Dominik Paris, a three-time winner in the downhill here and a super-G champion in 2015.
Others failing to finish included Austrians Lukas Feurstein and Otmar Striedinger, Czech Jan Zabystran, Switzerland's Lars Roesti, American Sam Morse and two more Frenchmen in the shape of Nils Alphand and Matthieu Bailet.
Local skiing legend Franz Klammer, a four-time winner in Kitzbuehel, told Austrian broadcaster ORF that racing was "at the limit".
"The snow is very aggressive, the skis are very aggressive. We should pull the ripcord when it comes to injuries."
Home favourite Vincent Kriechmayr was a non-starter, opting out of the Kitzbuehel weekend after suffering a medial ligament strain in his right knee in Wengen last week.
Recent Stories
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
More Stories From World
-
Odermatt masters Kitzbuehel super-G, Pinturault crashes out7 minutes ago
-
Bangkok air pollution forces 352 schools to close7 minutes ago
-
Hamas says to give names of hostages on Friday for next swap with Israel7 minutes ago
-
Djokovic retires hurt to send Zverev into Australian Open final7 minutes ago
-
Vikram Misri to participate in China-India deputy foreign minister-level dialogue27 minutes ago
-
Djokovic exits Melbourne to boos as Sinner sets up Zverev final1 hour ago
-
Putin ready to talk to Trump, waiting for 'signals', Kremlin says1 hour ago
-
Saudis showcase charm offensive in Davos1 hour ago
-
Djokovic exits Melbourne to boos as Sinner sets up Zverev final1 hour ago
-
Bob Dylan a contrast to 'narcissistic' modern stars, says biopic director1 hour ago
-
Kyiv says received bodies of 757 killed Ukrainian troops2 hours ago
-
Indian munitions factory blast kills at least eight workers2 hours ago