Odermatt Wins Giant Slalom In Val D'Isere
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Vald'Isère, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Swiss skier Marco Odermatt bounced back to form in the giant slalom, his favourite event, to take his first victory in the discipline this season at Val d'Isere on Saturday.
The 27-year-old Odermatt, who failed to finish in his two previous giant slaloms this season, was quickest in the first run down the Face de Bellevarde before clinging on in difficult conditions in the second run to claim his fourth successive win at Val d'Isere.
He beat the Austrian pair of Patrick Feurstein, who finished just 0.08 seconds back, and Stefan Brennsteiner, who was 0.12sec off behind Odermatt.
"I really love this place," said Odermatt who has now won four times at Val d'Isere. "Here you really feel you're in winter."
A master of the discipline - he has Olympic and world championship gold, three small World Cup globe victories and 23 victories to his name including nine out of 10 last season - there was an element of redemption for 'Odi' after his catastrophic start to the winter saw his failure to finish in Soelden and Beaver Creek.
"I always knew I was fast so (DNFs) weren't a big problem for me," said Odermatt. "But still, it hurts my confidence a bit so it was important to win today."
With this giant victory, Odermatt chalked up his second success of the winter after the Beaver Creek Super-G at the beginning of December, taking him up to second in the overall standings, 10 points behind the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, who was second on the first run before finishing fifth.
Kristoffersen also took the lead in the giant slalom classification.
Feurstein was only 24th after the first run but produced a fine second run to take the lead, only being edged out by Odermatt on the final run of the day.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From World
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere1 minute ago
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere41 minutes ago
-
Brazil ex-defense minister arrested in coup plot investigation41 minutes ago
-
Five dead, dozens missing in Greece migrant boat sinking1 hour ago
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis3 hours ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte3 hours ago
-
'I'm so happy': tears of joy, K-pop on Seoul streets as Yoon impeached3 hours ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid3 hours ago
-
Shopping spree in Syria's former rebel heartland3 hours ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte4 hours ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte5 hours ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid5 hours ago