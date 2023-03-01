UrduPoint.com

Odesa, Chornomorsk Ports Partaking In Grain Deal Could Be Used For Other Purposes - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Odesa, Chornomorsk Ports Partaking in Grain Deal Could Be Used for Other Purposes - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk participating in the grain deal could be used to deliver radioactive materials to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Moscow has taken note of reports circulating in a number of Ukrainian media, internet resources and social networks about the delivery of radioactive materials to the ports of the Odesa region, the diplomat said in a statement.

"It cannot but cause concern that such events are taking place in the immediate vicinity of Transnistria, around which the Kiev regime deliberately escalates tension.

We must also not forget that the mentioned ports of Ukraine participate in the grain deal ... are these harbors and the humanitarian corridor in general being used for some other purpose?" Zakharova said.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that containers with radioactive substances were delivered from Europe to Ukraine for a provocation in order to accuse the Russian armed forces. Kiev continues to prepare for a large-scale provocation to accuse Russia of an alleged "gross violation" of the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the ministry added.

