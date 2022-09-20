Odesa Doctors Given Potassium Iodide Against Backdrop of ZNPP Shelling by Kiev - Official

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Ukrainian military told Russian security forces that doctors in Odesa medical facilities were given radiation pills ” potassium iodide ” last week amid ongoing shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), a Russian security forces representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to information received from our sources in the Ukrainian armed forces, in Odesa, doctors were given radiation pills ” potassium iodide, 125 mg. They were distributed, according to them, late last week, with instructions to apply if there is a radiation or chemical damage to the area," the representative said.

The medicine was supplied to doctors not only in military hospitals but also in civilian hospitals and clinics, the representative added.