Odesa, Mykolaiv Sound Second Air Raid Alert on Monday Morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went of for the second time during the early hours of Monday in the Ukrainian city of Odesa and the Mykolaiv Region on the Black Sea coast, local authorities said.

The first air raid alert in Odesa went off at 3 a.m.

local time (00:00 GMT) and stopped three hours later.

"Attention. Air raid alert," the Odesa city administration said on Telegram.

In the Mykolaiv Region, the first air raid alert sounded at 6:15 a.m.

"Air raid alert. The entire region. 8:10 (a.m.)," regional governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram.