UrduPoint.com

Odesa, Mykolaiv Sound Second Air Raid Alert On Monday Morning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Odesa, Mykolaiv Sound Second Air Raid Alert on Monday Morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Air raid alerts went of for the second time during the early hours of Monday in the Ukrainian city of Odesa and the Mykolaiv Region on the Black Sea coast, local authorities said.

The first air raid alert in Odesa went off at 3 a.m.

local time (00:00 GMT) and stopped three hours later.

"Attention. Air raid alert," the Odesa city administration said on Telegram.

In the Mykolaiv Region, the first air raid alert sounded at 6:15 a.m.

"Air raid alert. The entire region. 8:10 (a.m.)," regional governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Governor Alert

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.