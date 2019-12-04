Odessa College Fire Leaves 11 Children Injured Among 26 People

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Wednesday fire in a college in the Ukrainian city of Odessa left 26 people injured, including 11 children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Earlier in the day, the fire broke out at the college in Odessa. According to the Odessa region police, one woman died in a hospital.

Initially, it was reported that the victim was a lecturer but later it turned out that she was a student.

"As of 19:40 PM [local time] one person died and 26 were injured, 11 of them teenagers and seven of them State Emergency Service personnel, as a result of the fire. Evacuation work is complete and work to extinguish the fire continues," the State Emergency Service said.

Firefighters localized the blaze in an area of 4,000 square meters (over 43,000 square feet).

The causes of the incident remain unknown.