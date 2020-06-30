MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The possibility of Russia joining the OSCE monitoring mission at the upcoming US election will depend on whether the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) receives a relevant invitation from Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large, Vladimir Churov, told Sputnik in an interview.

"OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights is in talks to send a limited group of observers to the US presidential election," Churov said.

The official added that the outcome of the talks between the US and ODIHR on observing the elections is not yet known.

When asked if Russia is ready to send observers to the US elections, Churov replied that the issue depended on the type of ODIHR mandate.

The next presidential election in the US is scheduled for November 3.