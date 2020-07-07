UrduPoint.com
ODIHR Says COVID-19 No Excuse To Cover Up Human Rights Violations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

ODIHR Says COVID-19 No Excuse to Cover Up Human Rights Violations

The director of OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, on Tuesday urged the international community not to use measures applied to fight the pandemic to cover human rights violations

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The director of OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, on Tuesday urged the international community not to use measures applied to fight the pandemic to cover human rights violations.

"The onslaught of COVID-19 brought with it a health emergency of global proportions. This presented a huge challenge to national leaders, to health systems worldwide, and to citizens. Unfortunately, it also became an excuse for human rights violations, many of which are still continuing today," Gisladottir said in a statement.

According to the ODIHR director, a state of emergency must be proportionate to its aim, and only be in force for as long as necessary so that the reason for all restrictions and additional powers given to law enforcement officers or military is clear, and arrests and fines should be "well-justified and never arbitrary."

Gisladottir went on to say that respect for human rights was the response of humanity to the shared problems that it faces "both during and after the pandemic.

"

"All countries across the OSCE have committed to upholding democracy and the rule of law, also during states of emergency. There is no situation in which it can be necessary, legitimate or proportionate to dismantle the separation of powers that lies at the core of any democracy. On the contrary, it is the democratic checks and balances that ensure our governments work in our interest - and not the other way round. A strong state is one that speaks with its citizens and respects their rights," the official added.

The director also said that the pandemic posed challenges for the rule of law in many countries, as the democratic balance of power shifted toward governments. Within the context, Gisladottir noted that parliaments and courts should be allowed to continue their work despite the curfews and lockdowns so that democracy can continue to function.

