ODIHR Says Ready To Assist US On Plan To Abolish Death Penalty On Int'l Level

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

  MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), a part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), on Friday expressed readiness to join the United States in an effort to suspend capital punishment worldwide.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland introduced a moratorium on all Federal executions during a "review of the Justice Department's policies and procedures."

"ODIHR welcomes the US decision to halt all federal executions ahead of a policy review. This is fully in line with the growing international consensus that the #deathpenalty is inherently cruel, inhuman and degrading. We stand ready to assist in this process," the organization tweeted.

At the moment, the authorities of the 27 states, as well as the federal government and the military are eligible to carry out death penalties, which primarily come in a form of lethal injections.

The most recent record was established by former US leader Donald Trump, whose final days of presidency saw 13 executions of federal inmates, and the first death penalty in 17 years in the country was carried out in July 2020.

During the election campaign, incumbent President Joe Biden pledged to work to pass legislation to abolish the federal death penalty, with no execution registered under his administration so far.

Over 2,000 prisoners across the United States have so far been sentenced to death.

