Odyssey Launch Platform Leaves the US, Arrival in Russia Expected on March 28

The Hong Kong-registered Xin Guang Hua cargo ship with the Odyssey launch platform on board has left the United States and is heading for Russia, according to data posted on the vessefinder.com website on Monday.

The data indicates that the ship left the port of Long Beach (USA) at 11.19 pm Moscow time (20:19 GMT) on Monday and is headed to the Slavyansk Shipyard in Russia's Far Eastern port of Slavyanka with an expected arrival date of March 28.

It was previously reported that the Xin Guang Hua arrived at Long Beach Port on February 18.

The first attempt to load Odyssey onto the ship on February 20 outside the port failed, but the second attempt to do it directly at the port on February 23 was successful.

Meanwhile, the assembly and command ship of the Sea Launch floating spaceport left Long Beach last Friday and is expected to arrive at the Slavyansk Shipyard on March 16.

Russia's S7 Group is the owner of the Sea Launch venture, which includes the Sea Launch Commander vessel and the Odyssey launch platform.