OECD Calls For Higher Property Taxes To Fight Debt
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The OECD on Wednesday slightly raised its world economic growth forecast for 2024 but called for higher property and environmental taxes to combat soaring debt in many countries.
In its twice-yearly economic outlook report titled "Turning the Corner", the Paris-based organisation said global gross domestic product would expand by 3.2 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in its previous forecast.
"The global economy is starting to turn the corner, with declining inflation and robust trade growth," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.
"At 3.2 percent, we expect global growth to remain resilient both in 2024 and 2025," said the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Central banks in the United States and Europe have started to cut interest rates as inflation, which soared after the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is finally cooling.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From World
-
UN says 90,000 displaced in Lebanon since Monday amid Israeli strikes33 minutes ago
-
Israel says calling up two reserve brigades for north43 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah attack on Tel Aviv 'deeply concerning': US1 hour ago
-
Unions vow 'bitter resistance' as Volkswagen talks begin2 hours ago
-
PM calls on UN chief to use good offices for Kashmir dispute resolution2 hours ago
-
Google files EU complaint over Microsoft cloud services2 hours ago
-
Amnesty calls for commission to probe Kenya protest deaths3 hours ago
-
Man City confirm Rodri knee ligament injury4 hours ago
-
EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status4 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday4 hours ago
-
Naomi Osaka wants 'no regrets' after hiring Serena's former coach5 hours ago
-
Assange to give first public address since prison release5 hours ago