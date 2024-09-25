Open Menu

OECD Calls For Higher Property Taxes To Fight Debt

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM

OECD calls for higher property taxes to fight debt

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The OECD on Wednesday slightly raised its world economic growth forecast for 2024 but called for higher property and environmental taxes to combat soaring debt in many countries.

In its twice-yearly economic outlook report titled "Turning the Corner", the Paris-based organisation said global gross domestic product would expand by 3.2 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in its previous forecast.

"The global economy is starting to turn the corner, with declining inflation and robust trade growth," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.

"At 3.2 percent, we expect global growth to remain resilient both in 2024 and 2025," said the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Central banks in the United States and Europe have started to cut interest rates as inflation, which soared after the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is finally cooling.

