OECD Expects Eurozone GDP to Crash by Up to 11.5% in 2020 Depending on COVID-19 Situation

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its new report on Wednesday that the eurozone GDP would fall by 9.1 percent in 2020 if the second wave of COVID-19 is avoided, expressing the belief that the decrease could reach 11.5 percent if the second wave erupts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020)

According to the OECD forecast, the eurozone GDP will grow by 6.5 percent in 2021 in absence of the second wave and will see a 3.5 percent increase if the second wave erupts.