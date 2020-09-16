OECD Expects Eurozone GDP to Decrease by 7.9% in 2020

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Wednesday it was expecting the GDP of the euro area to shrink by 7.9 percent in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Wednesday it was expecting the GDP of the euro area to shrink by 7.9 percent in 2020.

In June, the OECD was expecting a 9.1 percent decrease in case the second wave of the COVID-19 was avoided and 11.5 percent decrease if it returned.