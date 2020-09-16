OECD Expects Sporadic Local COVID Resurgence, Targeted Measures

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Wednesday it was expecting sporadic local waves of the coronavirus and targeted measures instead of full lockdowns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Wednesday it was expecting sporadic local waves of the coronavirus and targeted measures instead of full lockdowns.

Compared to June, the OECD has slightly revised up its economy forecasts both globally and for separate areas.

The OECD does not think that large-scale coronavirus vaccination can begin before the end of 2021.